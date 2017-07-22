Prime Minister Hun Sen Funds Kem Ley’s Stupa

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has donated $50,000 to build Kem Ley’s stupa after Kem Ley’s younger brother, Kem Rithisith, made a plea for donors to fund the construction.

“The process of constructing my brother’s stupa has taken a year, however, it is unfinished due to a lack of funding,” said Kem Rithisith.

“The plan is to build Kem Ley’s stupa along with a pond and a library,” said the Funeral Commission’s spokesperson, But Buntenh.

Kem Rithisith thanked the premier for the contributions and for the generosity he has shown toward his family.

Recently, Prime Minister Hun Sen donated about $10,000 to help pay the expenses incurred for Kem Ley’s one year death funeral.

Kem Ley was shot dead at the Bokor Caltex Stations in Chamkarmon district, Phnom Penh.

