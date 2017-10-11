Prime Minister Hun Sen Calls On All Cambodians to Stand Up for Peace

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodians to stand up for the country’s peace.

The appeal was made on Wednesday morning while visiting about 20,000 garment workers from 11 factories along Veng Sreng Road, Porsenchey District, Phnom Penh.

The premier reacted to foreign interference to Cambodian politics, especially with regard to recent legal measures.

“Cambodia exercises the law to defend national security, but foreigners accused the government for violating human rights, but when they bombed Cambodia, they never thought about that. It is unfair for Cambodia and that that the strong always attack others,” said the premier.

“I appeal to our people to stand together to defend the country’s peace. This peace is to ensure development for us in the future,” he added.

Related posts