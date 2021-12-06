National Road 11 – Fruit of Cooperation between Cambodia and China

Today, together we officially inaugurate National Road 11, which one part of it lies in Prey Veng province and another in Tbong Khmum province, which originally was Kampong Cham province. While showing the progress of the Kingdom of Cambodia, the inauguration of the achievements today also illustrate the fruit of cooperation between Cambodia and China. HE Sun Chanthol has already made a report regarding the construction of this road. HE Wang Wentian also highlighted the issues related to infrastructure construction in Cambodia as well as countries in the region. I am really proud that we give importance to the need for this road. I have traveled this route many times.

NR 11 Connects Provinces and Helps Prevent Flooding

Let me clarify a little bit about our initial history. We have seen the difficult situation of National Road 11 since 2000 and 2001. Remember, the millennium flood that occurred in 2000 and again in 2001. I traveled by helicopter and landed in the area where the water flowed. Therefore, the construction of this road not only improves the traffic connection between Neak Leung, Prey Veng city and the road to Thnol Toteung in Tbong Khmom province, but also helps prevent flooding, as HE Sun Chanthol mentioned in the report. The construction of NR 11 had been our priority among other projects during my visit to China. At that time, from the 14 to 17 May 2017, we signed an agreement of an amount of 671 million Yuan, which is about 100 million US dollars, to build this road. Soon after we launched the road construction […]

China Built 3,000 Km of 15,000 Km Newly Constructed Roads, Eight River Bridges

I would like to take this opportunity, through His Excellency Wang Wentian, to express my gratitude to the Chinese government and people for always helping us to build the necessary infrastructure to serve the needs of the Cambodian national development. So far, the Chinese friend has already helped build more than 3,000 kilometers of roads for our country, as well as up to eight river bridges and many bridges along the roads. Hundreds of bridges. HE Wang Wentian spoke about ancient Khmer and Chinese proverbs. One of our Khmer proverbs is “where there is a way, there is hope.” The Chinese one goes “if you want to be rich, first you have to build road.” That is a fact that cannot be denied […] we must strive to continue investing in the necessary infrastructure. In terms of infrastructure, it is not just roads, but what I want to highlight now is the connectivity through the construction of roads and bridges. According to the report of Senior Minister Sun Chanthol, across our country, we have already built 15,000 kilometers of asphalted and concrete roads. However, that is not enough.

Road from Lvea Em District to NR 11 and to the Cambodia/Vietnam Border Studied

Yesterday, I wrote on the request of Samdech Sar Kheng and instructed a feasibility study and cost of the projected road connecting (Kandal’s) Lvea Em district to National Road 11, and also the part that connects from there to the Cambodian-Vietnamese border […] one part of the instruction was to figure out how much it would cost. (The study has just come out that) for the 29 kilometers roads, it would cost more than 70 million dollars because part of the road would have had roads standing in deep water between five and ten meters and bridges. Despites these facts, we will not back away from the project. We must try to find funding source. The 30 Km road between the district of Lvea Em and Prey Veng city would tremendously reduce inaccessibility for people in this area.

We will sure work to get the connection. If we take the distance from here to the Cambodian-Vietnamese border into consideration, the road is a long one. However, the cost estimate is less. The situation is however not the same because one project is running on land and the other in water. Road construction in the flooded area, we must take into account the water flow problem. We completed the study though. What we need to figure out now is from where we get the fund. We will discuss this issue through our gradual capital investment. Usually road like this would not absorb all the cost in one year. We can divide it into many years like how much the first year does, how much the second year and how much the third year will take. We will look into this issue with the resources we have.

The Royal Government’s Social Programs Continue Unabated

My regret has been that the COVID-19 ruined our money. If not, I could have announced (building this road) right away. Our budget has decreased plus the immediate economic uncertainty, in which we continue to spend […] on feeding our people (affected by COVID-19). Since the breakout of COVID-19, we started supporting nearly 700,000 families, benefiting nearly three million people. We have to issue (budget) about 70 million US dollars a month, plus those unemployed workers, the female workers in pregnancy, and the social programs that we have to provide from the stage of pregnancy until delivery for women […] During this difficult time, we do not allow the social programs we are doing to repeal […]

Council of Ministers Chairman, 14 January 1985: Let No One Die of Starvation

We do not let any people die of starvation. I still remember the history that I said not to let any people starve to death without our knowledge and our effort to settle. Where did I declare it first? It was after I had the National Assembly election to get the post of Chairman of the Council of Ministers on January 14, 1985. At that time, I asked the National Assembly to help me solve the problem (of food shortage) […] it was in 1984, when there was both floods and droughts. In 1985, the problem was food shortages. I spoke after the election completed in parliament. The secret ballots voting was a remarkable thing. I got 100% votes and that was different from the previous Prime Minister. Pen Sovann lost eight votes. Brother Chansy lost seven votes. Hun Sen lost no votes. I said that the angels were testing Hun Sen’s ability. Therefore, due to the drought and floods of 1984, I called on the National Assembly to make efforts to let no people starve to death without our knowledge and efforts to address it […] I came to make a public announcement in Kompong Trabek district where Sbaong Sarat was then the district governor […]

A Long Winter, Please Take Care of Your Health

This year cool season is running longer. According to the meteorology forecast (winter) is running until February. That is why I call on our people to take care of their grandparents and parents, and their health. The authorities have to take care of poor with less resource ability. The working teams to help local level authorities must take care of the poor. Some may have no children and no home, so they depend on the authorities. Some may have children and grandchildren, but they are poor. I have noticed that the capital and some provinces have taken measures already like Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville. The province of Preah Sihanouk sent in daily report that they have distributed winter coats, mosquito nets, blankets and some materials as well as funds to needy people […]

Let Us Build COVID-19 Patient Treatment Center

We have seen the report of the meeting chaired by HE Aun Porn Moniroth […] we have returned (those provisional centers for treatment of Covid-19 patients back to the private sector) because of the declining number of patients across the country. Phnom Penh has closed a number of treatment centers and returned them to the private owners, by end of December at the latest, so that they can start organizing (their business of providing services for) weddings or meetings. There is still this issue of the Olympic Stadium. I request the Ministry of Health to communicate with HE Khuong Sreng (Phnom Penh Mayor). We are looking for land and money. We may set up a COVID-19 treatment center and transfer patients from the Olympic Stadium and return it to (the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia) to prepare for sports and athletes training for the 2023 SEA Games. Maybe by the end of 2022 we can transfer. We need to have a large center that can accommodate tens of thousands of people and hundreds of beds in the emergency room […]

“Morodok (Heritage) Techo Stadium” Donated by Chinese President Xi Jinping

… (Maybe we can) leave that place and go to practice at the new stadium that we will officially launch on 18 December. They have asked me to launch the inauguration on December 20 so that the countdown to SEA Games would be 500 days. I have prescheduled the December 20 for another program already. Let us do it on December 18 before 2 days, and the countdown of 502 days instead. On December 18, we have the official opening ceremony of the stadium (Moradok Techo Stadium) officially. The day that Foreign Minister Wang Yi came was the handover […] the organizers presented me with two options. The first option we would put about 1,000 people and the second option we would put 15,000 people in the stadium for the ceremony. I said we take the second option […] our stadium has the capacity to put 65,000 people […] I wanted to put more than that, but rapid testing before entering would be time consuming. If it were not for the COVID-19, I would have put 65,000 people plus sportsmen a round. Make it big at once. We have never had such a big stadium. It is a generous gift from the Chinese government. In other words, a gift from His Excellency Chinese President Xi Jinping to Cambodia to prepare to host the 2023 SEA Games […]

Three Blueprint Major Projects

As HE Sun Chanthol mentioned, we have submitted three big projects in addition to the ones that have already inaugurated. One project is a bridge across the Mekong River in Kratie provincial town and connecting that road through Stong district to Kampong Thom provincial town. This project connects Kratie to Kampong Thom to increase the convenience of transportation on shorter land distance. Its profitability is huge. Another project is to build a bridge across the Tonle Sap and the road to Kampong Thom directly from Kampong Chhnang, the people of Kampong Chhnang or Kampong Thom do not need to use the Prek Kdam bridge […] another project that is being studied carefully is the connection Between Battambang and Siem Reap, which can cross the Tonle Sap […]

Analyze and Curse Make Hun Sen Known and Famous

… Those who support us are positive with our initiative … but those who do not support it are clearly making insulting comments. Let them curse me. The day before, I said … if you only think about analyzing Hun Sen’s story, I will more post pictures for you to analyze so that you do not have time to work […] I have 22 grandchildren and 10 children, plus me. So, you are only thinking about beating Hun Sen, you have not thought about other subjects, including business […] every day you just sit and write on Facebook, curse Hun Sen. To be honest, I was famous because they cursed me. Previously, who knew Hun Sen? In 1982, when I was still the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Bangkok Post and The Nation newspapers wrote about Hun Sen. Pol Pot and the tripartite coalition talked and insulted me. I became a well-known person […]

China Sets Priority Buying Cambodian Agricultural Products – Longan and Cat Fish

(In my online meeting with Premier Li), I asked the Chinese friend to prioritize the purchase of Cambodian agricultural products, prioritize the longan in addition to what have already been done, and to discuss the Cambodian products as a package. The answers we received were more than what we asked for. At that time, we asked for longan as a priority. Now China allows online video surveillance for longan and pangasius catfish. To be honest, Cambodia has lots of them. If there is a large Chinese market, it will encourage the pangasius catfish culture Cambodia to ship them to China. It generates income for Cambodian farmers who culture fish. Longan growers in Pailin, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and other longan growers have markets for export. We needed to ensure that they are of quality, although monitoring will be online […]

COVID-19 Vaccine to Manufacture in Cambodia Supported

On the other hand, what was desirable at that time, though I did not speak with HE Li Keqiang, but I later spoke with Ambassador HE Wang Wentian, I am asking His Excellency President Xi Jinping and His Excellency Li Keqiang to (consider supporting companies to) produce COVID-19 vaccine in Cambodia. Now it has the support of both the government and the company. Companies have already signed an agreement. Soon we will have our own supply of vaccines that we are worried about (availability and purchase difficulty). We must be prepared with money to purchase though. It is not free picks. We have a guarantee that there are vaccines produced in our territory. We can buy and use probably at cheaper cost, including no need to count in long distances transport cost […] (we) do not know when COVID-19 will end. As far as I know, some have already taken their fourth dose […]

Border Monitoring Officials Rush for Third Dose

I would also like to take this opportunity to expedite inspections at the border by the Ministry of Health together with the authorities in all border areas to review whether officials involved have received the third dose. I set out this order to check on them. If they have not gotten the third dose yet, we must hurry to give them ones to ensure they are immune that though infected, if any, there will not be severe symptoms. When we did not have the vaccine, there were many deaths. I declared an emergency that we must be prepared with coffins, with crematorium, and the land for burial. Some blamed and humiliated me that I despise the lives of the people for doing so. If I do not do that, we may ask what health measures were we to take for cremation or burial for our people died of COVID-19. Not a joke […]

Cambodia No Source of Disease to Vietnam, Thailand or Laos

[…] In neighboring countries, there are breakouts of (cases of infection). In Thailand, the outbreak has slowed down, but in Vietnam and Laos, it is alarming […] most of it is transmitted in Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces adjacent to us. Today, I would like to commend about (Vietnamese) Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, then a lieutenant general and commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, who held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City […] making a conclusion that “if we are careless, infectious diseases will leave Cambodia and enter Vietnam like the Mekong River floods.” I cannot accept such statement. I would like to confirm to the public today that the truth is not a disease transmitted from Cambodia to Vietnam. We must manage this disease together. (No, you) cannot say this. I still remember. I keep this article for future reference […] Cambodia, no matter how small we are, was not a source of disease to Vietnam or to Thailand or Laos […]

… Let Hoang Xuan Chien took the text and verify. On March 10, 2020, you gave me a pain when you concluded, “If we are not careful, infectious diseases from Cambodia into Vietnam like the Mekong River.” Is it true or false? I would like to confirm that I am not against Vietnam. I oppose the words of individuals who insulted Cambodia. Today I have to say because I have arrived at the Vietnamese border. Vietnamese newspapers wrote about it. You can take the newspaper and see for yourself. I demanded to the Prime Minister to remove him. He was raised from two to three stars […] it was this word that made Hun Sen vaccinate more than 88 percent, now almost 89 percent, of his people. Are you sure that the disease transmitted from Cambodia to Vietnam? Just you review it. Should you apologize to the Cambodian people? […]

The disease is spreading widely in Ho Chi Minh City and in the provinces bordering Cambodia. We must check. It is not to say such a language with neighboring countries but if you have the right to speak, I must also have the right to speak in order to protect the honor and dignity of my nation. I do not criticize the Vietnamese government and party and the Vietnamese people as a whole, but I do refer to General Hoang Xuan Chien […] now is the time to make corrections or apologize. I just send you words. This is a serious insult to me […] let the health department check with all the provinces along the border with Vietnam, with Laos and with Thailand, whether the forces stationed on the border have already received the booster dose. If a fourth dose needed, we must push the fourth dose in to ensure our frontline officers are truly safe […]

Friends Facing Difficulties, Cambodia Helps

The day before … because our friends had a hard time, I had to take what I bought and donate it. China offered us nearly 10 million doses of vaccines. Cambodia buys 28 million and a half million doses. I gave the half a million doses to Laos so that our friend can deal with their troubles and vaccinate their people. The Royal Government provided three million USD and 10 million USD provided by the private sector. I also offered them delivery trucks […] I am ordering 30 more vaccine trucks, of which I will give 10 more to Laos. I promised […] this is to help friends in difficult times. I also gave the vaccine to Vietnam 200,000 doses. Let me stress again that I am not in discontent with the Vietnamese Party, State, and people. Please do not confuse. I do not criticize the whole of Vietnam. I criticize General Hoang Xuan Chien who insulted Cambodia […]

Hun Manet One Among Many Candidates

I come to the part where I talk a bit about politics. First, I would like to thank all the support provided for the future Prime Minister’s candidacy, which I have personally selected, not yet approved by the party. I would like to specify that point to avoid any confusion. What I am doing is to use firefighting strategies rather than sitting around blowing smoke. Why? Every day they (analyze about) the transfer of power. On that note, the only way is to end the problem was to announce it. It is normal that a father would want his son to be someone important. If otherwise, they lied […] some came out and supported me. There are supporters and non-supporters. There are those who mock too.

My words have been “Hun Manet is one of the candidates. This means that Manet is not the only candidate. (This) has two meanings. The first meaning is – for within the Cambodian People’s Party itself, and another in the general sense that all political parties have the right to run for prime minister. The second meaning is to go through the elections because the Prime Minister must be a member of parliament […] the Constitution clearly states that the prime minister must be a member of parliament. Sometimes they would post that such and such meeting failed because Mr. Hun Sen could not transfer power to his son. We all swear by lightning if we ever discussed things like that. These are all (CPP) Permanent (Committee Members) present […]

No Less Than Four Backup Candidates

They (in the opposition) inspire this to attack us. Now the Hun Family is starting to rise against your insults. No matter from which direction. The first meaning, I mean, (Hun Manet) is one of the candidates. Well, in the CPP, anyone with candidates to compete with Hun Manet, submit the candidacy. The second meaning is the process of democracy through elections, not through other means. For the third point, I clearly stated about future. I have already announced. I declare that I do not set a time limit anymore (for my run for the post). We do not know which day and Manet has to be a waiting candidate. As a backup.

In my opinion, the backup candidate is no less than four people. The other day I stated clearly if I stay (in power) like this, why would he wanted to be. He would want it. He will be in waiting like others. I would not even allow him to be in the government. Thus, the possibility is not coming before the 2028. Probably between 2028, 2029 and 2030, so wait and see. The only way perhaps to change direction is to assassinate Hun Sen or Hun Sen died of health problem […] now that Hun Sen did not die of murder, but of an illness, that would also change direction. It is not Hun Manet, but the current party leaders who will elect who will be the Prime Minister. Let the party choose […] someone voiced to me from the United States asking if it should be speeded up a bit. I said no.

Old Broom to Leave, New Brooms to Come In

On the other hand, I would like to tell you that the current (CPP) leaders when they came to work, they even held little Manet in their arms. Therefore, it is not possible for Manet to chair these people. The key leaders are to leave altogether and let the new ones take over […] I would like to confirm that if I wanted to be the party president, I could have been one since 1991 before the signing of the Paris Peace Agreement. The leadership of the Standing Committee, Central Committee members cast their ballots. Voting started at 7pm and went on until 12pm. I have already recorded it in my video clip. At that time, Brother Chea Sim did not want to be the party president. He argued. There was one presidential candidate and two vice-presidential candidates. I got the most votes. (The late) Brother Chea Sim did not want to be president […] in the end I asked the Standing Committee to leave us […] if his spirit remained he is a witness to show the way.

He still argued (about not becoming the President of the Party). I said to him in short. “That would be alright. I can accept to be the President of the Party. However, Brother must become Prime Minister in my stead and take over the task of Paris Peace Agreement negotiation” I said. Then he accepted to be the President of the Party. If I wanted to be president, I could have done it from the beginning, but it does not make sense. Brother Chea Sim is about 20 years older than I am. He can father me. This is exactly what happened. It is so in history. Therefore, in the same case, it is not possible that Manet bossed up Brother Say Chhum, Brother Heng Samrin, Samdech Sar Kheng, Samdech Pichey Sena or the current leaders […]

If More Than One Candidate, There Is Going To Be a Vote

Although I support four candidates, undeniably, my heart is biased. If you say that, “my heart is inclined towards my child” then I say. Among the four candidates (in mind), the youngest is him but (there is) another young person who is also a candidate in mind. I just reveal a candidate in my mind whom some care to talk about none stop. That other candidate came out with full support to the one I revealed. It has been a few days now that I sent out people to markets and café to gather information (on people’s reaction to my announcement regarding the candidacy). Most reactions have been “apart from the “Hun” family, do not know who to trust […]

One analyst said that Manet had to separate from his father. I am sending word to “the bald,” to be rational and a Lok Chumteav to just prepare own candidates in accordance with the law. I like what a young man who posted on his Facebook had said. “This is an internal matter of the CPP. Why bothering them. It is a procedure in the CPP. It is not enough just to have the support petition. The process involves going through the party’s congress to approve the candidates. If there is more than one candidate, there is going to be a vote. Which candidate has more potential? Please submit even if the son of the leaders including Samdech Krala Hom Sar Kheng, Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh or other Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An or Cheam Yeap, First President of the National Assembly, can propose as many candidates for vote in the party. I do not have a ban […]

Ten Intellectuals Around and Three Sons in Consultation

In addition to the message I made, I sent seven groups of people to listen. What people think and say. The language that comes out is unique […] I have ten intellectuals around me. However, the intellectuals who are mostly around and have been in frequent consultation are my three sons. They have information to give me. We have information for them to help analyze. The most important job they do is to be strategic assistants for their father. The three siblings, before coming to see me and before talking to me, agreed on what to talk to me about. We discussed on what we needed to do, what my children have to say, or what else needed to reform. Other parties may do it differently. I respect rights. Some of them revealed their children. I praised their children, but they do not praise my children. They insulted my children […]

Wednesday, 8 December 2021 – Mourning the Demise Samdech Krom Preah

Today, we all will go to respect the soul of Samdech Krom Preah. On Wednesday, we will see Samdech Krom Preah off on his final journey. (Samdech Krom Preah) is the Chairman of the Council of the King. He was the former Prime Minister and the (former) President of the National Assembly. Wednesday the 8th is a day of mourning for one day. This evening our leaders will pay their last respects to him. This morning, HM the King and Luang Mae (the Queen Mother) held a religious ceremony […]

Do Not Continue Saying “Apart from the Hun Family, Do Not Know Who to Trust”

I thank everyone for all the supports, including those sounded their minds in the Cafés. However, I would like to ask you not to continue talking about this – “apart from the Hun family, do not know who to trust.” In the CPP, there are many with ability to become Prime Minister. I do not know though if it is going to be the same or not. It is not possible for Chhay Thorn’s character to be like mine. It will not be possible for Tea Banh, Sar Kheng, Cheam Yeab, Hor Namhong, etc. to have similar characteristics like mine.

This message alleviates your worries that there will be a change of prime minister soon. I would confirm that it would be in the next eight to ten years, according to my health. It will not be today. There are four reserve candidates in my mind. The leaders who travel with me will continue with me, except when I died. If I died of illness, the leaders must work it out together. If (I) die by assassination like what they tried to do to me in Siem Reap, the situation will change. War may break out […] those behind the Siem Reap incident is not something that I do not know about, but I just do not take action so that they wake up to their consciences […]

[…] I will be in power at least as many years as King Ponhea Yat. He reigned for 43 years. On January 14, next year, I will be in power 37 years, and in eight more years, it will be 45 years. At least my power lasts equal to that of King Ponhea Yat. Just read “the Great Khmer Men” again. King Ponhea Yat reigned for 43 years. It was Naray Reachea after him. There was not much of a problem. From Naray Reacha to Preah Srey Reacha, Cambodia started (division). Three Kingdoms not only exists in China. There is also a three Kingdom in Cambodia […] reigned by three different Kings – Soriyotey, Dhamma Reachea and Hluong Preah Sdech Kan […]

If Not Myanmar Leaders, Who to Work With?

Tomorrow I will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar on behalf of Cambodia. If you do not work with Myanmar leaders, who do you work with. There is no need for anyone to criticize Cambodia. Cambodia knows how what it does. It is most likely I will visit Nay Pyi Taw to meet and work with General Min Aung Hlaing. If you do not work with the ones in power, with who we really work when you want to provide assistance or to work with the administration. They run the country. The Prime Minister of Slovenia, the European Union Coordinator in ASEM, said to me – the Taliban government in Afghanistan has not had the recognition, but one must work with the one in power. We do not compare the rulers of Nay Pyi Taw, the head of administration in Nay Pyi Taw, His Excellency Min Aung Hlaing, like the Taliban in Afghanistan, but as members of the ASEAN family, they must have the right to attend every meetings […]

Within ASEAN Common Principles and Charter

We are not going out of what is a common principle of ASEAN and the ASEAN Charter of not interfering in internal affairs. We cannot go beyond this. Let us not take the UN formula as the formula of ASEAN. Not right. At the United Nations, there is a Credentials Committee. In ASEAN, there is no such committee to review the credentials […] I have spoken clearly with the Indonesian Foreign Minister and with the Prime Minister of Japan too. Are we willing to burn our own house to please others? Now is the time to strengthen ASEAN. ASEAN has slipped from ASEAN 10 to ASEAN 9. Now we have to go back to ASEAN 10 […] when did Myanmar declare its secession from ASEAN? It did not. In the ASEAN Charter, no one has the right to expel members […]

Tomorrow I want to hear the Foreign Minister (of Myanmar) in person. Tomorrow (Samdech Sar) Kheng, we have a meeting at 10:10am. I may have to push the delegation a little earlier because I have a lot to talk […] when I finished with the guests, and if you are coming in early, please wait for me. I met the (Myanmar guest) and we would talk a bit. However, the ASEAN Charter does not expel anyone. Myanmar itself continues to strengthen solidarity in ASEAN. So do we need ASEAN 9 or ASEAN 10? For the past meetings it was ASEAN 9. Even the meeting with the Chinese who does not mind (the presence of Myanmar), we did not have the presence of Myanmar […]

The only way is to work with the ones in power. This is a message on why the Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar. What does it mean for Hun Sen to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar? As sovereign state, we have the right to work on bilateral relations and to find out points that we can move forward within the framework of the five points of (ASEAN) consensus […]./.

