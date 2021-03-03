In connection with the increase in the number of (Covid-19) positive cases in Sihanoukville, urgent action should be taken. The first measure is to block or to reduce human movement/circulation from Sihanoukville to other provinces. Make efforts to mobilize people not to leave (Sihanoukville to other provinces). Judging by the way to deal with this pandemic set for places/locations, we have already locked down, but there might be others who have not been inspected and we should prevent them from traveling. We cannot completely shut down because it involves (traffics of vehicles concerning) the import and export of goods, but may require efforts to prevent (human movements from) transmitting to other provinces. Therefore, (concerned authorities should) ask them to stay in Sihanoukville, not to go out to Kep, Kampot or on National Road 4. That would be the first measure.

The second measure is to boost vaccination. We will continue to vaccinate people (who are) below the age of 59, and (with the AstraZeneca vaccine) for both citizens and civil servants (who are) over the age of 60, including retirees. Increase vaccination and take control of the situation that has been deteriorating there. Now the main problem (is to prevent the pandemic) from expanding from Sihanoukville to other provinces. So find a way to solve that problem by arranging how not to let cars other than trucks as there are passenger cars (going out of the province). Now find a way to do it. It is important to find a way to block cars (from going out of the province). Importantly, some Chinese people who work there.

We have to strengthen quarantines. We have it under control so far (but) lest there are people we have not checked. Therefore, please do that work carefully to avoid the cases being transmitting. However, (actions taken must not) affect movements of the export and import of goods. That is necessary. These people (working in imports and exports), most of them, are not related to the transmission. Most of the transmission cases are among the people working in/with the casinos. They often travel. We must find a way to prevent it. In addition, mobilize more vaccination both Sinopharm and AstraZaneca vaccines./.

Related posts