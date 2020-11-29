On November 29, 2020, the Ministry of Health identified seven new Covid-19 cases. Among them, six are in one single family and one Covid-19 infected person coming from the United States. As this outbreak in the same family spread to others, we can define its pattern as “the first community infection in Cambodia,” because of which, this morning we temporarily closed Aeon Mall 1, Phnom Penh Hotel and a private American Intercon School in Chak Angre. This new case may involve Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Banteay Meanchey and Mondulkiri provinces.

At this time, the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities are actively working to ensure the health safety of our people.

Our people, however, should not panic until losing control. Increase your attention in protecting your personal health and that of your family by wearing a mask and washing your hands with soap, gel, or alcohol, while adhering to proper hygiene as directed by the Ministry of Health. In case of any doubt, please report to the doctor as soon as possible. For those who need to be tested for Covid-19 and to go into quarantine, they must be doing it correctly and thoroughly to avoid the spread of Covid-19 to other places.

We hope that our people will pay attention to taking good care of own health by following the instructions of the Ministry of Health, especially in this difficult situation./.

Related posts