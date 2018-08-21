Presidents of Political Parties to Be Appointed as Senior Minister and Vice-President as Minister

Source: FN

Chhim Phal Virun, Advisor to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, said on Tuesday that the composition of the “Supreme Council of Consultations – SCC” will be selected from the 16 political parties racing in the 6th legislative national elections.

He said that the president of each party to be selected as members of the SCC will be appointed as Senior Minister and the vice president or secretary general of party will be appointed as Minister, and that they will receive monthly salary under the framework of Council of Ministers.

According to the personal advisor, the participation in the composition of the SCC is based on the principle of volunteering. Other parties, who also wished to become ones, are allowed to do so, but with the consent of premier.

Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to establish “Supreme Council of Consultations – SCC” with the presences of representatives from the 16 political parties on Tuesday.

Each party has two representatives appointed by the Royal Decree proposed by Prime Minister; chairman of SCC is shuffled once a month based on political party order on voting list.

