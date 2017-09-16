Premiere Calls for Collective Stand Against Violation of Cambodia’s Sovereignty

Source: AKP

As the United States Embassy in Phnom Penh seems to increasingly interfere in Cambodia’s internal affairs, the Premiere has called for his nation’s collective stand against the violation of the Cambodia’s sovereignty.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen highlighted the urge yesterday when meeting with over 16,000 factory workers at Vattanak I Industrial Park in Khan Meanchey of Phnom Penh.

Through strong messages, Samdech Techo Prime Minister requested clarification from the US Ambassador to Cambodia on whether or not the revolutionary rhetoric of opposition leader Mr. Kem Sokha discovered in a recent video clip is true.

The rhetoric that unveiled US backed supports and strategies to change the government of Cambodia have led to the detention of Mr. Kem Sokha for national security and stability reason.

The US Embassy reacted that the step taken by the government was groundless and not right.

According to Samdech Techo, the Royal Government of Cambodia has not alleged the US on the revolutionary planning, but it was claimed by Mr. Kem Sokha himself.

The government, he added, has ordered competent authorities for a thorough investigation of any suspected Americans involving with the claim made by the opposition leader in 2013.

With the issue of taxation reinforcement, some media institutions decided to close down their operation after being found having ignored paying taxes; and to the government’s dismay, the US Embassy condemned the law reinforcement as limitation of press freedom.

To the Royal Government of Cambodia, these reactions by the US Embassy are unacceptable interference of Cambodia’s sovereignty.

