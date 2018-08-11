Preliminary Results Shows Cambodia Needs Long-Term Peace: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, the leader of Cambodian People’s Party, on Saturday morning said that the preliminary results announced by the National Election Committee today obviously indicated that Cambodia needs long-term peace in order to develop the country further.

“Thank all the compatriots for trusting me and the CPP. I won’t let you all down,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

According to the NEC, following multiple verifications, voter turnout increases from 82.89% to 83.02% among the 8,380,217 registered voters in the 6th National Assembly members elections.

Cambodian People’s Party received 4,889,113 ballots; FUNCINPEC Party 374,510 ballots; League for Democracy Party received 309,364 ballots; and Khmer Will Party 212,869 ballots.

