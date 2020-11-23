WHO Praises Cambodia’s Rating among Top Nations of Best COVID-19 Containment

Source: AKP

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed and praised Cambodia for being ranked among the top nations with the best COVID-19 containment and impact management.

“Collective health is based on strong leadership and individual actions. I commend Cambodia for its decisive action to manage the cluster linked to the 3 Nov. diplomatic visit, and the government’s leaders for modeling good public health practices,” said Dr. Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for Western Pacific on Twitter on Nov. 20.

For her part, Dr. Li Ailan, WHO Representative to Cambodia on Nov. 21 twitted, “Congratulations to Cambodia for managing the ‘3 Nov’ COVID-19 event well to keep Cambodia safe! Early Detection, Rapid Response with Targeted Interventions are essential to the success!”

The Bureau de Prospective Economique (BPE) of Senegal has ranked Cambodia in the 3rd place among the 166 studied nations across the world, and the 1st place in Asia in terms of the Kingdom’s effective measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to handle pandemic’s fallouts.

The Senegalese economic prospective office BPE has designed a barometer to monitor measures taken by governmentsn in 166 countries, including Cambodia, across the world to respond and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and Seychelles stand in the first and second places globally before Cambodia in the ranking.

