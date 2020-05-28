Beware of the potential second wave of Covid-19 outbreak!

The most important thing now is to maintain hygiene for yourself and for your loved ones in the family.

Do not feel remorse later for neglecting the present situation. Although the number of people infected in our country is small, we need to pay more attention and be ready to prevent it at all times, especially in the second wave of this devastating Covid-19 infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the number of infections in 217 countries, with more than 5 million infections (5,491,678) causing more than 300,000 deaths to date. Cambodia also has two new imported cases.

So far, there are no cure available. Therefore, people should wear masks and wash their hands regularly with alcohol or disinfectants. Cover your mouth with a scarf (Kroma) or mask or just with your hands when coughing or sneezing, especially among large groups of people such as town centers, markets, restaurants, and workplaces.

Please continue to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health at all times. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 115 immediately. We must all continue to take action to prevent the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

