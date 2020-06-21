Our compatriots and nieces/nephews workers!

[…] Even though I could not come meet you in person at your working locations or factories/enterprises, my thought is always with you, my compatriots.

Of course, the Covid-19 epidemic spread across the world has had major impacts on our economy. As a consequence, some nieces/nephews have been laid off, especially those poor in rural areas are facing food shortages. The Royal Government of Cambodia has sought out ways to help poor people in this situation. On Wednesday, June 24th, we will officially launch the “Cash Assistance for Poor and Vulnerable Families During Covid-19” campaign.

I would still urge our people to take good care of themselves to prevent the Covid-19 infection by using protective masks, hand sanitizers, alcohol spraying or disinfectant gels.

For companies and managers of crowded places, such as supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, cafes, especially clinics, hospitals, both public and private, must provide disinfectant and protective masks for their clients to stop the spread of Covid-19 due to contempt and negligence.

I wish you all the best of avoiding the Covid-19 and safe traveling long distances throughout the country./.

