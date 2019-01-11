Politics and Media Have No International Standard, Unlike Sports: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stated Friday that media and politics do not have international standard, only sports do.

“There is no international standard for media, but sports,” the Premier addressed to 5,000 local journalists at the Diamond Island Convention.

Every country has different leadership. Some have president, others have prime minister; some are liberals, others are communists.

Prime Minister also appealed to Cambodian journalists to contribute their analysis on regional and international matters and together fight fake news.

