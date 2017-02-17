Political Commentator Kem Sok Arrested

Source:FN

Deputy Prosecutor Seang Sok on Friday afternoon decided to arrest Kem Sok, a well-known political activist, for incitement and public defamation.

The arrest was made in response to the lawsuit filed by Prime Minister Hun Sen and submitted to Phnom Penh Municipal Court (PPMC) on Monday this week. The premier demanded $500,000 from Kem Sok for accusing the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of murdering Kem Ley, according to the premier’s lawyer Ky Tech.

Kem Sok, speaking on Radio Free Asia last Saturday night, stated that: “After the 2013 election, Cambodian citizens were not satisfied with the result and that they were repressed and shot dead; shook hands with the CNRP president and vice president; and lastly, murdered Kem Ley. It seems that law is the only remaining method they have.”

Ky Tech on Thursday also filed a second lawsuit against Kem Sok, for defaming the government.

The second lawsuit is seeking an additional $2,500 on top of the first lawsuit, which demanded $500,000, according to the premier’s lawyer, Ky Tech.

The second lawsuit was filed against Kem Sok in accordance to a statement he made during a live radio station on Feb. 13 in which he said, “This refers to the system … a system under this government to murder people in which the murderer is never to be found including Kem Ley and other activists ….”

