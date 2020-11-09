PM’s and His Spouse’s Test Result Remains Negative

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this afternoon announced that the results of the second test conducted on himself and his wife as well as their bodyguards remain negative for COVID-19.

The Premier made the announcement in a message on his official Facebook page, calling on all concerned people to tighten their respective quarantine.

Despite the negative result, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he must continue his self-quarantine and wait for the third test on Nov. 14 and the fourth one on Nov. 18.

“I’m waiting for the test results of the nearly 900 people who came in direct or indirect contact with the Nov. 3 event (visit of infected Hungarian foreign minister in Cambodia),” he said.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also ordered the Ministry of Health, Phnom Penh municipal authorities and Kandal provincial authorities to monitor all people who have been undergoing quarantine. “In case they cannot properly apply their self-quarantine at their respective homes, invite them to the quarantine centres arranged by the Ministry of Health, with strict guards from the police or military police,” he underlined.

“This is the key to the end of the Nov. 3 event as soon as possible to avoid the increase in the number of people involved which could make the problem lasts longer,” he said. “Please do not let the fire debris become fire with our negligence. Please join hands to put out the fire and not to sit down and blow the smoke.”

“The Nov. 3 event will end this November without delay. I wish all dear compatriots to stay away from COVID-19,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen stressed.

Related posts