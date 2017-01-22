PM’s Lawyer Summoned to Court for Lawsuit Against Opposition Leader

Source: FN

Lawyer for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was summoned to appear in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court next week to testify on his lawsuit against opposition leader Sam Rainsy.

According to the summon, a copy of which seen on Saturday Ky Tech, Hun Sen’s lawyer has to appear in front of the court on Jan. 26, in order to testify on his lawsuit filed against Sam Rainsy, president of Cambodia National Rescue Party.

Ky Tech filed a public defamation lawsuit against Sam Rainsy, demanding $1 million as compensation, to Phnom Penh municipal court on Wednesday, and that he said the $1 million compensation will be used to build houses for people with disabilities.

Ky Tech said Sam Rainsy’s allegation that accused Hun Sen of bribing Thy Sovantha $1 million to organize demonstrations against CNRP is an exaggerative claim that discredits the honor of Samdech Hun Sen.

The same lawyer told Fresh News in the evening of 17 Jan. 2017 that, for Rainsy’s allegation that “Samdech Hun Sen bribed Thy Sovantha $1 million,” Samdech decided to file a suit against Sam Rainsy, demanding $1 million as compensation.

In meeting with CNRP’s activists in France, Sam Rainsy said that, “Hun Sen bribed Thy Sovantha $1 million, but why no one has taken any action against Hun Sen? $1 million is corrupt money. It bribes people to act badly, to attack, to make troubles against CNRP, in the form of demonstration, of hiring this or that,… by using $1 million…”

Also, for the same fact, Thy Sovantha also file a defamation lawsuit, demanding $250.000 as compensation, which was submitted to the court in the afternoon of 17 Jan. 2017.

