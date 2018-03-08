PM: Women’s Roles in Prevention of Colour Revolution

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has highlighted that women have a key role in preventing colour revolution, and sustaining peace and development in Cambodia.

The message was the gist of his open letters to Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and spouses of the heads of the two houses of Cambodia’s legislature Lok Chumteav Ou San Say Chhum and Lok Chumteav Sao Ty Heng Samrin.

The three separate letters of Samdech Techo Hun Sen intended to congratulate the mentioned addressees on the occasion of the 107th International Women’s Day, falling on Mar. 8.

The letters emphasised that women have a prime role in not only preventing activities threatening and damaging hardly built peace, but also in enhancing non-violent culture and development across all sectors.

