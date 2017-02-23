PM Welcomes Emirates Airline to Cambodia

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed Emirates Airline to Cambodia. The airline will begin offering flights out of Phnom Penh in July of this year.

In response to the increasing number of tourists visiting the kingdom, the premier has been working tirelessly to attract more foreign airlines and expand the country’s International while ensuring they equipped to handle the growing numbers of tourists and business people.

“Cambodia is enjoying peace that provides equal opportunities to our citizens. Political stability and national economic growth attract national and international investors. The number of tourist increases annually and that our airports are expanding and updating with modern equipment to provide conveniences to travelers and business people. We also attract many foreign airlines to invest in Cambodia and would love to welcome Air Emirates flight to Cambodia,” according to the premier’s Facebook page.

According to Air Emirates, Phnom Penh will be their newest destination, with passengers flying on the Boeing 777-300ER in one of two classes. The two new flights will depart from Dubai and Yangon to Phnom Penh and allow other travelers to return to Yangon from Phnom Penh.

Emirate Air is the only airline to have flights connections in Dubai and Yangon.

Related posts