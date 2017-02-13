PM Warns Color Revolutionists

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged authorities to maintain peace at all costs and has warned any individuals who wish to operate under a color revolution to “prepare a coffin.”

The statement was made Monday morning during the inauguration of Koh Thom Bridge in Kandal province, approximately 57km south of Phnom Penh.

“I would like to inform (you) that peace shall be maintained at all costs. Those who violate peace shall not be tolerated or, in other words, a color revolutionist shall prepare a coffin for themselves,” stated the premier.

The Prime Minister said color revolutions have brought many deaths and that Cambodia should avoid one. He urged everyone to love peace as we currently have and to avoid war.

“We have to protect what we have. In the past, King Norodom Sihanouk was overthrown by a revolution and that provoked war nationwide and led to Khmer Rouge Regime”, said the premier.

