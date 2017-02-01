PM Voices Against Opposition Leader

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has affirmed that he will accept the compensation in a lawsuit against the self-imposed exile President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) H.E. Sam Rainsy.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the 5th legislature of the National Assembly (NA) to discuss and approve the proposed amendment to new Article 48 (III) of new Chapter 12 of the NA’s internal regulation held here yesterday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he is waiting for the final verdict against the opposition leader, then his lawyer will request the court to freeze H.E. Sam Rainsy’s properties in the country.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, those properties may include the CNRP’s headquarters because it has been registered under his name and a number of plots of land in Preah Sihanouk province.

“This time, I accept the compensation! Not only 100 Riel as in the case of H.E. Ms. Thak Lany (opposition senator who was convicted in absentia to 18 months in prison and a fine of 8 million Riel, about US$2,000, but pay only 100 Riel as symbolic compensation to Samdech Techo Hun Sen for groundlessly accusing the premier of involving in the assassination of political analyst Kem Ley in July 2016),” he underlined.

“I’m not joking, I’ll demand US$1 million […] I won’t withdraw this complaint,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, adding that he will use the money to build houses for people with disabilities.

There are seven different complaints against H.E. Sam Rainsy between 2016 and 2017, of which a lawsuit for incitement related to the murder of Mr. Kem Ley, and six others are defamation cases filed by National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Hor Namhong, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister H.E. Som Soeun, and Miss Thy Sovantha, a social activist.

