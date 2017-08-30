PM Visits Workers at Vattanac Industrial Park II in Phnom Penh

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen visited and held a get-together with over 10,000 factory workers at Vattanac Industrial Park II located in Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

On the occasion, the premier reiterated the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC)’s commitments and policies to improve the living standard of factory workers and employees.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen pledged to maintain peace, protect national development achievements, attract more investments and create more job opportunities for the youths.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister began visiting factory workers and employees since Aug. 20 to learn about their living conditions and challenges. He set to meet with workers on Wednesdays and with heads of admin and section of different factories on Sundays.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, some 11,168 enterprises have been registered at the ministry, generating 1.2 million direct jobs with a total wage of over US$2 billion annually on average, and almost 3 million indirect jobs. The workers, especially in the garment and textile sector, receives currently US$153 as monthly minimum wage, and with other benefits, they can get US$170-181 monthly, and up to US$300 with overtime pay and other bonuses.

To further improve the living standard of the factory workers, the RGC announced to provide free public bus service for 2 years from now on, increase their monthly minimum wage up to at least US$160 in 2018, provide free medical care and treatment under the national social protection policy, and so on.

