PM Urges Officials to Build IT Capacity

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen encouraged here this morning all the public officials to build up their IT capacity, especially in the use of smart phone in order to speed up their work and duties.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new head office of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he stopped to call for computer literacy, but for the IT literacy among the public officials.

“We are not necessarily professional, but just know how to use social media apps on smart phones, such as WhatsApp, Line… Knowing how to receive, copy, and send is enough,” he underlined.

Information shared on social media is not official, and from which no decision cannot be made, but social media are very helpful in providing access to information, therefore in the future, the ability to use smart phone would be a criteria for the promotion of officials, he added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reaffirmed his wish to transform Cambodia into an e-government, e-commerce, and e-people as well.

Related posts