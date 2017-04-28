PM Urges for More Human Resources’ Capacity Strengthening and Development

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has made a remark on human resource development in the country before his departure for the 30th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines.

Addressing at a graduation ceremony of Human Resources University held here yesterday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reminded his compatriots of the ASEAN integration by highlighting the importance of human resources’ capacity strengthening and development.

ASEAN integration is one of the prioritised duties for all ASEAN member countries to strengthen their goods and trade as well as human resources flow, therefore Cambodia has to do so, if not her human resources cannot flow to other countries, he added.

Legal migration for employment is part of this point and it resulted from the Royal Government of Cambodia’s efforts, he underlined.

According to the Cambodian premier, in ASEAN, only two countries – Singapore and Malaysia – are facing with the shortage of labour force. Thailand does not lack labour force, but her workers are sent abroad where they can receive higher wages. They are replaced with cheaper labour force from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and so on.

