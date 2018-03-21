PM Urges Competent Authorities to Arrest a Man Pretending to be a Monk

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning called on the competent authorities to arrest a man who disguises as a monk.

While meeting with more than 15,000 garment and employees from five factories and enterprises in Chrey Koang area, Khan Pursenchey, Phnom Penh, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the authorities should arrest that guy who have lied to the public about national issues and find the reason behind his lies.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, this man could be or not a monk, but he lied to people in Kep, then in Kampot, and Takeo provinces.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed that the royal government will not hold any talk with any illegal politician and pardon anyone who betrays the nation.

Related posts