PM Thanks All Stakeholders for Smooth Process of 4th Commune/Sangkat Council Election

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), expressed thanks to all stakeholders for their contribution to today’s successful organisation of the Commune/Sangkat Council Election.

“As the Prime Minister of the Royal Government of Cambodia, I would like to express thanks to all the Cambodian people and political parties as well as the National Election Committee for their participation for the smooth and successful fourth-mandate Commune/Sangkat Council Election process, from the beginning of election campaign until the election day,” said the premier in a message posted on his official Facebook page.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked the competent authorities at all levels and the armed forces for ensuring security and social order, both during the election campaign and on the election day, and all national and international organisations for taking part in observing today’s election in a transparent, free and fair manner. He hoped that all the partner organisations will continue to join the next elections as observers.

More than 6.7 million or 85.74 percent of the total 7,865,033 eligible voters went to the polls to elect their commune/Sangkat councillors.

According to the preliminary figures, CPP won most of the commune/Sangkat council seats, followed by the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

Twelve political parties – CPP, CNRP, FUNCINPEC Party, League for Democracy Party (LDP), Beehive Democratic Society Party (BDSP), Grassroots Democracy Party (GDP), Khmer National United Party (KNUP), Cambodian Nationality Party (CNP), Republican Democracy Party (RDP), Cambodian Youth Party (CYP), Khmer Power Party (KPP), and Cambodian Indigenous Democracy Party (CIDP) – compete for the 11,572 seats in the 1,646 commune/Sangkat throughout the country.

In the previous Commune/Sangkat Council Election held on June 3, 2012 in 18,107 polling stations across the country with the participation of ten political parties, CPP won a landslide victory. In that election, CPP took 8,292 seats overall, with the control of 1,592 communes/Sangkat or about 97 percent of the country’s 1,633 chief seats, followed by the Sam Rainsy Party (SRP), which took control of 22 communes/Sangkat, along with 2,155 seats, and the Human Rights Party which won control of 18 commune/Sangkat with 800 seats overall. The FUNCINPEC Party got a commune chief position and 151 seats, and the Norodom Ranariddh Party won only 52 seats, while the League for Democracy Party won 8 seats, and the Cambodian Nationality Party took 1 seat.

