PM Thanks Japan for the Assistance on Mine Clearance

Source: FN

PM Hun Sen expressed gratitude for Japan’s contributions to the restoration and development of the mission of mine clearance in Cambodia.

“I would like to thank Japanese people and government for the rehabilitation and development of Cambodia on demining missions through technical supplies to CMAC,” the premier wrote on his Facebook.

“Please visit “Mine Action Peace Museum” in Siem Reap to find out more about the war and post-war ordinances affecting the survival and employment in rural communities,” he added.

The $11-million mine clearance technical supplies, which is the Japanese government’s aid, was handed to Cambodia on Thursday morning.

The ceremony was conducted in Siem Reap province, presided over by Defense Minister, Tea Banh, and Horinouchi Hidehisa, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia.

