PM Thanks Charitable People for Donations to Flood Victims

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed thanks to all charitable people for their donations to assist the victims of ongoing flash floods.

“I would like to thank all donors for having contributed to helping the victims of ongoing flash floods in the country,” he said in a message posted on his official Facebook page.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, until 8:00 am, on Oct. 14, 2020, the total fund raising reached US$3,535,000.

These funds will be used for emergency response through the National Committee for Disaster Management, he added.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also called for more contribution as now flash floods have been affecting 19 of the 25 provinces and capital.

