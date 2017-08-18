PM Supports China to Be International Paralympic Committee President

Source: FN

PM Hun Sen announced in advance that in the upcoming Paralympic Committee election, Cambodia will vote for China to be the president, as China has contributed so much to Cambodia.

“We not only have the right to vote in the country, but also in the international framework. They need our help and we vote for them. It is mutual benefits,” stated PM Hun Sen.

The election of the 2017 International Paralympic Committee will be held in the United Arab Emirates on September 8, 2017. There are four candidates, including China.

The premier’s announcement was made on Friday morning during an awarding ceremony and courtesy call of a disabled athletes to Summer Paralympic in S. Korea and athletes to join the 9th ASEAN sports in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The premier also warns Cambodian athletes not to use any drug substances, as it is contrary to the terms and conditions of the game.

“The use of drugs does not only affect personal honor but also national prestige”, he added.

