PM Spends Nearly 30 Times with Factory Workers and Employees

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has held 28 gatherings with factory workers and employees as well as their heads of administration, section, and group since Aug. 20, 2017.

Altogether more than 320,000 workers and employees have met directly with the premier.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said these get-togethers are not by chance, but to promote the country’s Industrial Development Policy 2015-2025.

Besides, the Prime Minister organised last month a gathering with some 5,000 informal workers.

There are in total 11,168 registered factories and enterprises in Cambodia, employing more than 1.2 million workers. The current minimum wage of garment, textile and footwear workers is US$170 per month without counting other benefits.

