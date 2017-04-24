PM Speaks at Bridge Opening

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over the opening of a bridge connecting Chrey Thom in Kandal province (Cambodia) and Long Binh in An Giang province (Vietnam) on Monday morning.

During the celebration, the premier thanked the Vietnamese PM for his country’s role in the liberation of Cambodia from the Khmer Rouge and for the resources Vietnam has provided in an effort to help Cambodia grow.

The bridge also commemorates the 50th Anniversary (1967-2017) of diplomatic ties between the two neighbors.

The bridge will help to facilitate peace and better living standards for both countries and the communities located along the Mekong.

The premier emphasized the economic importance of peace in his speech.

Both countries expect trade to increase to boosts to $5 billion and economic growth of 7% per annum.

The premier also said that maintaining peaceful, and conflict-free borders is a top priority, as Cambodians naturally favor peace and development over war and strife.

