PM Sends Congratulatory Message on 72nd Founding Anniversary of National Police

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has sent a message to the National Police on its 72nd Founding Anniversary (May 16, 1945-2017).

According to his message AKP received this afternoon, Samdech Techo Hun Sen congratulated all the national police officers on their achievements, and prayed for all police forces who have scarified their lives for the cause of the nation and people.

The premier highlighted some major achievements of the National Police in the past year – a five percent decrease of crimes, double increase of crackdowns on illegal drugs, an 11 percent reduction of traffic accident cases, and so on.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also appreciated their successful efforts in combating human trafficking, and in protecting high-level national and international delegations about 8,000 times.

Moreover, the national police forces are advised to further strengthen their capacity and to enhance their attention in ensuring security during the two-week election campaign of Commune/Sangkat Council Election to begin tomorrow and on the Election Day, as well as to go to the polls on June 4.

