PM Says COVID-19 Cannot Stop Cambodia’s Commitment for National Development

Source: AKP

COVID-19 can obstruct the process of the national development, but cannot stop the Royal Government of Cambodia’s commitment to develop the nation, said Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 38 streets in Siem Reap province this morning.

The Premier added that COVID-19 cannot stop the Royal Government’s commitment and efforts in the national development.

“[…] during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are developing the infrastructure in Sihanoukville, and today we start the other project in Siem Reap […],” he underlined. “We do not know when the COVID-19 crisis will end, but this is what we are determined to do.”

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on all compatriots to adopt the New Normal life, and to tighten quarantine and preventive measures.

