PM Says COVID-19 Cannot Kill Cambodian People

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning reaffirmed that COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting Cambodia’s economy, but cannot kill the Cambodian people.

Speaking during his visit to the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Peamro commune, Peamro district, Prey Veng province, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Royal Government will not let anyone die of hunger.

Cambodia’s economy does not depend on only tourism or transportation services or industry, but agriculture is a core pillar, he said, underlining, “Agriculture is the pulse of the Cambodian economy.”

Samdech Techo Hun Sen added that traditionally, Cambodian people have survived with rice and fish […].

To further mitigate the negative impacts from COVID-19 pandemic, Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged all competent authorities as well as the people to further enhance and pay high attention to the improvement of agricultural productivity.

As of this morning, Cambodia reported in total 165 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 93 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian. Most of them are imported cases.

Of the total positive patients, 133 or 80.61 percent have recovered successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

