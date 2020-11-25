PM Reiterates Independence of Cambodian Court

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has repeatedly confirmed the independence of the country’s court.

At the get-together with 153 members of the Royal Government’s legal team and Samdech Techo’s voluntary legal team at the Peace Palace here this morning, the Premier said foreigners cannot put any pressure on the court of Cambodia to take action on any cases as they want.

In this context, Samdech Techo Hun Sen made a comparison between the procedures of Cambodian court and his lawsuit in a court in France.

“I have filed a defamation lawsuit in a French court since 2019, but the French court has just set a hearing schedule on Sept. 1, 2022. It has to take up to 3 years, therefore why do some foreigners claim that the Cambodian court’s procedures are slow and demand a speedy trial on some cases? We are not able to force the French court to run our case as soon as we want, thus foreigners cannot force the Cambodian court to do so because we have also court case backlog,” he underlined.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen proposed the legal team to check the possibility to amend the Law on the Status of Lawyers and the Criminal Procedure Code so that the two legal tools work properly, and encouraged the Royal Government’s legal team and Samdech Techo’s voluntary legal team to continue providing legal aid for vulnerable people.

