PM Reiterates Importance of Harmonisation between Employers and Employees

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has once again called for harmonisation between employers and employees.

The premier made the request while holding a get-together with over 14,000 factory workers and employees at Veng Sreng area in Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh this morning.

Workers and employers are one family, they share common cooking pot, underlined Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also appreciated the smooth problem solving so far regarding strikes of factory workers.

Taking the opportunity, Samdech Techo Hun Sen re-appealed for attention to employment contract issue, stressing that is part of occupational safety.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, some 11,168 enterprises have been registered at the ministry, generating 1.2 million direct jobs with a total wage of over US$2 billion annually on average, and almost 3 million indirect jobs.

Related posts