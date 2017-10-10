PM Receives Cambodian Youth Delegation for 44th SSEAYP

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen received here this morning the courtesy visit from a Cambodian youth delegation who will attend the 44th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme (SSEAYP) 2017.

Mr. Phan Sophea, head of the delegation, said on Oct. 23, 29 Cambodian youths will depart for this 52-day programme to strengthen the friendship, solidarity, and to share experience between Southeast Asian countries and Japan.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highlighted the necessity of peace, stressing that their participation in the SSEAYP would not happen without peace.

The premier also briefed them on the country’s peace building process and regional integration.

SSEAYP was created in 1974 to foster friendship and greater understanding among youths from ASEAN and Japan as well as to promote regional cooperation.

