PM Receives 424 Grade A Students

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held here this morning at the Peace Palace a get-together with 424 students, who passed this year’s high school exam with grade A, together with their parents and teachers.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen pledged to continue to meet with grade A students every year.

“I’ve announced already, not only 400 to 500 students, even more than 4,000 or 5,000 students, I will meet them if they pass their exam with high score,” he underlined.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed that this meeting was held without political discrimination.

The premier expressed his congratulations to an opposition lawmaker’s daughter who got grade A and who was also present at this event.

A total of 63,668 out of 99,728 high school students who took part in the exam sessions last month, or 63.84 percent, obtained their baccalaureate.

Among these successful students, 424 got grade A; 2,464 grade B; 5,000 grade C; 9,123 grade D; and 46,657 grade E.

Most of the grade A students are from Phnom Penh capital (194), followed by the provinces of Siem Reap (47), Kandal (26), Battambang (23), Kampot (21), Kampong Cham (20), Prey Veng (12), Banteay Meanchey (12), Kampong Chhnang (12), Preah Sihanouk (9), Kampong Thom (9), Takeo (8), Thbong Khmum (7), Pursat (6), Kratie (6), Svay Rieng (5), Preah Vihear (2), Kep (2), Kampong Speu (1), Pailin (1) and Koh Kong (1).

Last year, 55,753 out of 89,661 high school students or 62.18 percent passed their examinations, of them 405 got grade A.

