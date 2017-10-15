PM Recalls Masterpieces of Former King

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, recalled some of the masterpieces of His Majesty the late King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk (Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh).

At a get-together with 424 students who passed this year’s high school exam with grade A, at the Peace Palace this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highlighted His Majesty the late King-Father’s sacrifice for the national independence on Nov. 9, 1953 and for the Oct. 23, 1991 Paris Peace Agreement.

“Without His Majesty the late King-Father, Cambodia would become a French overseas territory,” he stressed.

For the Paris Peace Agreement, if there was no Preah Borom Ratanak Kaudh and me, there would be no such agreement, he added.

“Even though he [King-Father] is not with us anymore, he is always in the Cambodian people’s memory,” said the premier.

Cambodian people across the country will commemorate this Sunday the fifth-year anniversary of His Majesty the King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk’s passing away.

High-ranking delegations of the Senate, National Assembly, government ministries and institutions will take turn to lay wreaths at the late King-Father’s Memorial Statue, located in a public park, east of the Monument of Independence.

His Majesty the King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk passed away on Oct. 15, 2012 at 01:20 am (time in Phnom Penh) in Beijing, China at the age of 90 from natural causes.

October 15 is set to be a national holiday in Cambodia to commemorate the late King-Father’s sacrifice for the nation.

