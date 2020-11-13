PM Reaffirms No National Lockdown

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has reaffirmed that there is no national lockdown.

In a Facebook post this morning, the Premier said some bad people have raised rumour that the Royal Government will lock the capital city of Phnom Penh down and ban traveling from one province to another. “As the Head of the Royal Government, I would like to confirm that there will be no lockdown of the country or the capital city or province or any other areas,” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen considered the rumour as a propaganda of ill-will people aiming to create chaos in the country for their political gains.

The Prime Minister said the most important in the fight against COVID-19 now is that all compatriots protect themselves by following the instructions and preventive measures of the Ministry of Health.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reminded that yesterday he ordered the Ministry of Health to release 2 million fabric masks for Phnom Penh Municipal Hall to distribute to poor people.

The traffic police will distribute masks to any cyclists and motorcyclists who do not wear masks, he added.

The Premier urged all to wear masks and conduct strict quarantine so as to end the Nov. 3 Event as soon as possible and return the country to normal.

As of this morning, there are in total 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia, of them 288 or 95.68 percent have successfully recovered.

