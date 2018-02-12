PM Reaffirms Continued Support to Women’s Affairs

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over here this morning at the Peace Palace the annual meeting of Cambodian National Council for Women (CNCW) to review its achievements in 2017 and put forth new objectives for 2018.

The premier expressed his appreciation to the CNCW for its efforts in fulfilling its works and urged all women to strive for more technological capacity building to meet the current job requirement.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also advised the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to pay more attention to the female students’ school dropout issue and the Ministry of Health to speed up forensic examinations for rape case.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister decided to increase the budget from 200 million Riel (about US$50,000) to 500 million Riel (US$125,000) to support legal services for women victims of abuse.

For the service in assistance to the victims of violence, Samdech Techo Hun Sen decided to establish a centre at each hospital to facilitate the victims.

H.E. Ms. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs, said relevant ministries and institutions, local authorities, competent authorities, and civil society organisations have actively worked to promote gender equity and enhance Cambodian women’s situation, conditions, status and roles by implementing recommendations of Samdech Techo Prime Minister.

CNCW has regularly organised its annual meeting since 2005 under the presidency of Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

CNCW has been established to boost women’s equal participation in social and political affairs as well as their contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.

Related posts