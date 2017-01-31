PM Reaffirms Continuation of Culture of Dialogue

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed here this morning that the culture of dialogue will continue even without the roles of National Assembly (NA)’s minority and majority team leaders.

Speaking at an extraordinary session of the 5th legislature of NA on the proposed amendment to new Article 48 (III) of new Chapter 12 of the NA’s internal regulation, the Cambodian premier said the culture of dialogue still exists, especially through the NA Standing Committee.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reiterated that Cambodia has no political prisoners. “I would like to reaffirm that Cambodia has no political prisoners, there are only politicians who have committed a crime and have been behind bars, therefore these two issues cannot be mixed,” he underlined.

