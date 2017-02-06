PM Reaffirms Cambodia’s Support to “One China Policy”

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has reaffirmed Cambodia’s irreversible stance to support the “One China Policy” and to boost the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between Cambodia and China.

The commitment was made by the Cambodian premier while presiding over a solidarity dinner with the Association of Khmer Chinese in Cambodia held at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Phnom Penh on Feb. 4 with the participation of almost 5,000 people.

Cambodia welcomes all businessmen from Taiwan, but Taiwan is not allowed to open its trade representative office in Cambodia, he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen called on all Khmer Chinese in Cambodia to contribute to boosting the implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries so as to increase the two-way trade to US$5 billion as planned and to attract more and more Chinese tourists to Cambodia.

According to Oknha Pung Kheav Se, President of the Association of Khmer Chinese in Cambodia, founded in December 1990, the association is composed of 140 different associations. Currently, there are about 1 million Khmer Chinese and Chinese nationals living, working and doing business in Cambodia.

