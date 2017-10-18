PM Reacts Against Some Political Analyses on Legal Case Against Opposition Party and Its President

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen made here this morning a strong reaction against some analysts who have commented on the legal action against the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and its President H.E. Kem Sokha.

Addressing to more than 15,000 factory workers and employees in Kambol, a suburb of Phnom Penh Capital, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said all comments or reactions should have clear focus.

“Don’t look at an angle and interpret the problem in a fraudulent way,” the premier underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also recalled numerous national disasters after the coup d’état against His Majesty the late King-Father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk in 1970, and compared the people’s will in the democratic way in Cambodia with that in other countries including Thailand, the Republic of Korea, and the Unites States of America.

