PM Reacts Against Those who Insult Armed Forces and the King

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his strong reaction against the analysts who have defamed the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and His Majesty the King.

Addressing to the graduation ceremony for 3,302 students of the Royal University of Phnom Penh this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said RCAF was created to defend the State and people, while the Prime Minister has the legal right to order them to protect the State and people.

The premier also warned to take legal action against any political analysts who made wrong comments about foreign invasion by saying that it is the ruling party’s political exploitation for the election.

In this context, the Cambodian authorities arrested yesterday Mr. Sourn Serey Ratha, President of the Khmer Power Party, who made a public criticism against the RCAF after their deployment to the Cambodian-Lao border last week.

“I don’t ban your freedom of expression, but don’t say anything affecting the national security and His Majesty the King,” he underlined.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked the Ministry of Interior to re-examine some political parties that have already registered, but have used their name, flag and acted in contrast to the Constitution.

