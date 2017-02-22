PM Proud of Cambodia as Head of LDC Group Coordinator

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed his pride over the official appointment of Cambodia as the Head of the Least Developing Country (LDC) Group Coordinator of the World Trade Organisation.

“This is not a simple position that any country can get. It reflects Cambodian potential resources,” underlined the Cambodian premier at the graduation ceremony of Phnom Penh International University this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also said that Cambodia is helping Timor-Leste to become a member of the World Trade Organisation.

Cambodia will hold the position as the Head of LDC Group Coordinator, which consists of 36 members and 8 observers, for a one-year mandate between mid-February 2017 and mid-February 2018.

Related posts