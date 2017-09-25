PM Presides Over Water Gate Closing Ceremony of Lower Sesan II Hydropower Dam

Source: AKP

The closing ceremony of the sluice gate of Lower Sesan II hydropower dam on Sesan, a tributary-river of the Mekong mainstream in northeastern Stung Treng province was held this morning.

This event was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The construction of this hydropower dam started in early 2014 at an estimated cost of more than US$800 million. It is operated by eight turbines that would generate a total of 400 megawatts.

The existence of the Lower Sesan II hydropower dam project will not only ensure sufficient power supply in Stung Treng and beyond, but will also bring down current electricity fee in the areas.

Lower Sesan II hydropower dam is a joint venture between China’s Hydrolancang International Energy (51 percent share), Cambodia’s Royal Group (39 percent), and Vietnam’s EVN (10 percent) under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) contract.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Cambodia is expected to generate up to 2,123 megawatts in the near future. Most of the energy sources are hydropower dams invested by Chinese investors, including the Stung Tatai hydropower dam (246 megawatts), Kamchay hydropower dam (194.1 megawatts), Kirirom III hydropower dam (18 megawatts), Stung Atai hydropower dam (120 megawatts), Russey Chrum Krom hydropower dam (338 megawatts) and Lower Sesan II hydropower dam.

Related posts