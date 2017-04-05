PM Presides over a Solidarity Dinner with 3,000 Athletes

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over here yesterday the annual solidarity dinner with 3,083 athletes, at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen lauded the progress in the sports sector in last few years and urged all athletes to further enhance and improve their skills for the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2023.

“I’m not talking about the technical issue, but about the athletes’ spirit. We must not give up because sports are not ranked according to how big or small, rich or poor a country is. The most important is that our athletes have to stand up to compete with those of other countries fairly and with equal rights,” he underlined.

The 32nd SEA Games in 2023 is approaching, said the premier, stressing that it is not easy to build up human resources with quality, just in six years left.

This year, the SEA Games will be hosted by Malaysia, then by the Philippines in 2019, and by Vietnam in 2021.

This regional competition is scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh capital city and in some provinces including Kampot, Kep, Takeo, Siem Reap, Battambang and Kampong Cham from Dec. 1 to 15, 2023. The two-week-long event is expected to attract about 10,000 delegates, of them 7,000 are athletes.

The draft master plan toward hosting the 32nd SEA Games was already approved by the Cambodian cabinet meeting in April last year.

The Kingdom is committed to win at least 30 percent or one third of the total gold medals of 300 at this regional sports event.

