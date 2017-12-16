PM Presides over the Opening of 12th Cambodia Import-Export & One Province One Product Exhibition

Source: AKP

The 12th Cambodia Import-Export & One Province One Product Exhibition kicked off here this afternoon under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The premier expressed his appreciation to this four-day trade fair, saying that it is a key international trade event in Cambodia aiming at promoting trade activities, creating market opportunities, showing better business environment and potential as well as the Royal Government of Cambodia’s business and investment protection policy.

This annual exhibition has boosted productivity, increase value-added in local products, strengthened product and service quality, created new jobs, enhanced income, prevented migration, and contributed to poverty alleviation in Cambodia, he underlined.

Organised at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre from Dec. 15 to 18, the event attracted 198 local companies and those from foreign countries such as China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, to display their products on 286 booths.

The displayed products include agricultural products and handicrafts, silk, souvenirs, office materials, clothes and textiles, cosmetics, foods, electronics, furniture, jewellery … and services such as tourism, education, banking and so on.

