PM Presides over Official Launch of National Social Protection Policy Framework 2016-2025

Source: AKP

The National Social Protection Policy Framework 2016-2025 was officially launched at Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this morning.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, presided over the launching ceremony.

The National Social Protection Policy Framework 2016-2025 is a long-term roadmap focusing on two pillars: social assistance and social insurance schemes. It is aimed at harmonising, concentrating and strengthening the existing schemes or programmes in order to increase the effectiveness, transparency and consistency of the whole social protection system.

This policy framework will play an important role in increasing access to social protection services for public officials, workers in private sector and people in informal economy.

