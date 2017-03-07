PM Presides over Inauguration of Cambodia Brewery Limited Major Expansion Project

Source: AKP

Cambodia Brewery Limited (CBL) Major Expansion Project was inaugurated here this morning under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his congratulations to the CBL’s achievements.

“20 years ago, I came here to inaugurate a US$56 million brewery project, but this time with an additional capital of over US$100 million, the company invests in the creation of a large and world-class brewery,” he underlined.

At the beginning, CBL produced some main brands, including Tiger, ABC, Anchor, Crown and now Heineken became another new product.

Currently, CBL employs 456 workers in total.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to encourage the company to pay high attention to the workers’ welfare and to remind the public of responsible drinking.

Related posts