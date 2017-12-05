PM Presides Over the Closing of National Association of Cambodian Scouts’ Congress

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over here this morning at the Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC) the closing ceremony of the Extraordinary Congress of the National Association of Cambodian Scouts (NACS).

On the occasion, the premier expressed his appreciation to the NACS’ activities and encouraged its members to further contribute to the country development.

This event was organised by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports with the participation of Cambodian scouts across the country.

NACS is aimed to contribute to the education of young people, through a value system based on the Scout Promise and Law to help build a better world where people are self-fulfilled as individuals and play a constructive role in society.

